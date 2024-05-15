How to use popular saving instruments to generate regular income for retirees?
SCSS, POMIS, and FRSBs are low-risk options for seniors seeking regular income. SCSS offers 8.2%, POMIS 7.4%, and FRSBs 8.05% interest annually. Combining investments in all three can yield a monthly income of approximately ₹52,000, with room to grow using FRSBs.
One of the biggest worries of elders (above 60), who don’t have the security of a pension, is how to generate regular income for the rest of their lives. The other big problem is to ensure that the portfolio continues to grow (and beat inflation) and increase the portfolio longevity.