How to use UPI to pay credit card bills on PhonePe? Explained in simple steps

Digital payments are continuing to rise in the country, to meet the same demand, PhonePe has emerged as a leading platform providing smooth and seamless payments.
A noticeable feature of PhonePe is the ability to assist users in paying their credit card bills directly through the application. This simple yet powerful feature enhances comfort and convenience for users.
Back in 2018, PhonePe partnered with Visa to become the first digital payments application in the country to provide users with credit card bill payments directly through its platform.
Note: Payments are generally processed instantly, but it may take up to 2 working days i.e., 48 hours for the amount to reflect in your credit card account.
In the month of February, PhonePe came out with device tokenisation for credit cards and debit cards. This feature replaces vital card information such as PIN, CVV among other important features with a unique token. This replacement reduces the risk of data breach during transactions.
PhonePe permits users to link their RuPay credit cards for UPI transactions. To set this up you can:
Note: As of now, only RuPay credit cards are supported for UPI payments on PhonePe.
Disclaimer: PhonePe features and processes may vary by user and card issuer. Please confirm current terms and steps through the official website before initiating any transaction.
