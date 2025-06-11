How to use UPI to pay credit card bills on PhonePe? Explained in simple steps

Digital payments are continuing to rise in the country, to meet the same demand, PhonePe has emerged as a leading platform providing smooth and seamless payments.

A noticeable feature of PhonePe is the ability to assist users in paying their credit card bills directly through the application. This simple yet powerful feature enhances comfort and convenience for users.

Back in 2018, PhonePe partnered with Visa to become the first digital payments application in the country to provide users with credit card bill payments directly through its platform.

Steps to pay credit card bills through PhonePe Open the PhonePe application: Launch the application on your mobile phone after downloading it from Google Play or Apple Store. Move to 'Recharge & Pay Bills': Select the ‘Recharge and Pay Bills’ section to access different payment options. Select 'Credit Card' bill option: Click on the credit card bill payment option. Enter card details: Enter your credit card number, CVV, other details and the amount you wish to pay. Choose payment method: Opt for UPI, linked bank account, or other available methods to complete the process of making payments. Final confirm payment: Review the details, check for errors, rectify the problems if any and confirm the transaction.

Note: Payments are generally processed instantly, but it may take up to 2 working days i.e., 48 hours for the amount to reflect in your credit card account.

Tokenisation for enhanced security In the month of February, PhonePe came out with device tokenisation for credit cards and debit cards. This feature replaces vital card information such as PIN, CVV among other important features with a unique token. This replacement reduces the risk of data breach during transactions.

Using credit cards for UPI payments PhonePe permits users to link their RuPay credit cards for UPI transactions. To set this up you can:

Link RuPay credit card : Move to the ‘My Money’ tab and then add your RuPay credit card.

: Move to the ‘My Money’ tab and then add your RuPay credit card. Set UPI PIN: Create UPI PIN for safe, seamless and secure transactions. Note: As of now, only RuPay credit cards are supported for UPI payments on PhonePe.

