How to use your credit card safely: Essential tips for financial security

Keep your personal information separate from your card details. Never store CVV, PIN, or credit card images on your phone, as this poses a serious security risk if the device is lost or stolen.

and credit cards difficult to secure.

Avoid using multiple credit cards with large unused limits. Excessive unused credit can lead to impulsive spending and hurt your credit utilisation ratio, making future

Stay responsible with your usage. Make full payments on time, avoiding only the minimum dues, and try to keep your

credit utilisation ratio

low, preferably under 30 percent of your total

credit limit

.