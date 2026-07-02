How to verify and reconcile stock market transactions in AIS before filing your ITR

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a vital reference point for all taxpayers filing income tax returns (ITR). This document gains even more significance for individuals who regularly participate in equity markets and invest.

The AIS consolidates financial information and data points reported to the Income Tax Department by brokers and similar entities, enabling taxpayers to cross-check their records and ensuring accurate compliance with tax authorities.

However, AIS should not be treated as the final source for reporting capital gains or equity investment-related information. As an investor, you should reconcile and check your AIS with your broker statements and other records before submitting your IT returns.

Ignoring mismatches and procedural lapses when filing taxes can result in incorrect tax computation, delayed notices or delayed refunds.

Why is reconciliation important? AIS generally reflects purchase and sale values reported by intermediaries. Hence, it may miss critical tax details, such as acquisition cost, brokerage details, corporate actions such as stock bonuses or splits, or grandfathering adjustments for older shares.

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As capital gains are calculated using complete transaction-level data, the profit and loss statements and associated contract notes must also be carefully considered for tax purposes and treated as the primary source, with AIS used only for verification.

What is a reconciliation checklist?

Verify this in your broker statement Match it with AIS Why it matters Purchase and sale dates Transaction entries Ensures correct financial year reporting Quantity of shares Reported quantity Detects missing or duplicate entries Sale value Sale consideration Prevents incorrect capital gains computation Purchase cost Available records Essential for accurate profit/loss calculation ISIN/security name Security details Confirms correct stock identification Corporate actions Updated holdings Adjusts for splits, bonuses, mergers, and demergers

What are common reasons for mismatches? Differences between AIS and broker data are common due to:

Missing purchase, sale or cost details

Duplicate transaction entries reflecting in the AIS

Incorrect quantity details or sale value mentioned cause discrepancies

Unrecorded corporate actions (bonus, split, merger)

Gifted or inherited shares with separate cost treatment

Older shares require grandfathering adjustments These mismatches and omissions do not necessarily indicate an error in tax reporting, but they must be carefully reviewed to reduce the risk of tax notices.

What should investors do? In case of any differences, you should verify them using contract notes, capital gains statements and account records. Taxpayers can also submit feedback on the AIS portal to correct inaccurate entries and any omissions.

It is also advisable to reconcile AIS with Form 26AS, Form 16 (if applicable), bank statements and dividend records to ensure complete income reporting and objective compliance with tax authorities.