How to verify and reconcile stock market transactions in AIS before filing your ITR

Annual Information Statement (AIS) stock market transaction reconciliation helps taxpayers ensure accurate ITR filing by matching broker records with AIS data. It improves capital gains accuracy, prevents errors and supports compliant income tax reporting for investors in equity markets.

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Jul 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Before filing taxes, taxpayers should review the eligibility requirements for their return form and ensure that information regarding capital gains, deductions, trading activity, and other reportable transactions is accurately disclosed.
Before filing taxes, taxpayers should review the eligibility requirements for their return form and ensure that information regarding capital gains, deductions, trading activity, and other reportable transactions is accurately disclosed.

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a vital reference point for all taxpayers filing income tax returns (ITR). This document gains even more significance for individuals who regularly participate in equity markets and invest.

The AIS consolidates financial information and data points reported to the Income Tax Department by brokers and similar entities, enabling taxpayers to cross-check their records and ensuring accurate compliance with tax authorities.

However, AIS should not be treated as the final source for reporting capital gains or equity investment-related information. As an investor, you should reconcile and check your AIS with your broker statements and other records before submitting your IT returns.

Ignoring mismatches and procedural lapses when filing taxes can result in incorrect tax computation, delayed notices or delayed refunds.

Why is reconciliation important?

AIS generally reflects purchase and sale values reported by intermediaries. Hence, it may miss critical tax details, such as acquisition cost, brokerage details, corporate actions such as stock bonuses or splits, or grandfathering adjustments for older shares.

Also Read | How to check your income tax return status: A complete guide

As capital gains are calculated using complete transaction-level data, the profit and loss statements and associated contract notes must also be carefully considered for tax purposes and treated as the primary source, with AIS used only for verification.

What is a reconciliation checklist?

Verify this in your broker statement

Match it with AIS

Why it matters

Purchase and sale datesTransaction entriesEnsures correct financial year reporting
Quantity of sharesReported quantityDetects missing or duplicate entries
Sale valueSale considerationPrevents incorrect capital gains computation
Purchase costAvailable recordsEssential for accurate profit/loss calculation
ISIN/security nameSecurity detailsConfirms correct stock identification
Corporate actionsUpdated holdingsAdjusts for splits, bonuses, mergers, and demergers

What are common reasons for mismatches?

Differences between AIS and broker data are common due to:

  • Missing purchase, sale or cost details
  • Duplicate transaction entries reflecting in the AIS
  • Incorrect quantity details or sale value mentioned cause discrepancies
  • Unrecorded corporate actions (bonus, split, merger)
  • Gifted or inherited shares with separate cost treatment
  • Older shares require grandfathering adjustments

These mismatches and omissions do not necessarily indicate an error in tax reporting, but they must be carefully reviewed to reduce the risk of tax notices.

What should investors do?

In case of any differences, you should verify them using contract notes, capital gains statements and account records. Taxpayers can also submit feedback on the AIS portal to correct inaccurate entries and any omissions.

It is also advisable to reconcile AIS with Form 26AS, Form 16 (if applicable), bank statements and dividend records to ensure complete income reporting and objective compliance with tax authorities.

Also Read | ITR calendar gets reset: New filing deadlines, extended revision window

AIS is a helpful verification tool, but it is not a substitute for primary investment records. Reconciling it with broker statements before filing an ITR helps ensure accurate capital gains reporting, reduces the risk of notices, delays and enables smoother tax processing.

Income Tax ReturnsEquity MarketsPersonal FinanceIndian Equity Markets
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