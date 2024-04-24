How to view all your MF holdings in one place?
Summary
- Consolidating your MF holdings gives you a centralized view and simplifies personal-finance management.
Mutual funds (MFs) have fast become the preferred vehicle of investment for people wanting a slice of the stock market action. So much so that the MF industry in India has witnessed exponential growth, with assets under management (AUM) reaching an impressive ₹53.40 trillion as of 31 March, going by data put out by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Yet, unlike with their bank accounts, many people to keep track of their MF investments for various reasons.