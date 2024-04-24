How to view all your MF holdings in one place?

To generate CAS using the NSDL-CAS platform, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, visit nsdlcas.nsdl.com and subscribe to the eCAS services. Once subscribed, you will receive the CAS statement monthly on your email. You can also generate it as needed by entering your PAN number by selecting “Track your CAS" on the NSDL-CAS website, enter your PAN and CAS ID, provide your email, select the date for the statement, and submit the request. The NSDL CAS includes all your investments in the securities market, such as equity shares, MF units, bonds, and government securities held in demat form, along with details of your investments in MF units held in non-demat accounts. All investments made in single or joint names with you as the only or first holder can be viewed in NSDL CAS.