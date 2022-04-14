How to withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI: Cardless cash withdrawal explained

How to withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI: Cardless cash withdrawal explained2 min read . 14 Apr 2022
Under the cardless cash withdrawal facility, a customer is not required to use his/her debit or credit cards while withdrawing cash from ATMs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to make cardless cash withdrawals available at all ATMs, through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). "It is now proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his first monetary policy statement for the financial year 2022-23.
What is cardless cash withdrawal?
While there is no clarity on how the process will work, Sonali Kulkarni, Lead for Financial Services, Accenture in India said ATMs soon will show an option to withdraw cash using UPI
How will cash withdrawals via UPI work?
Sonali Kulkarni has explained some scenarios of how card-less, UPI enabled ATM withdrawals could take place.
Option 1
Option 2: Touchscreen ATMs
Which banks have a cardless cash withdrawal facility?
At present, cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are among the few to offer this facility.
Will debit cards become obsolete?
Cashless ATM cash withdrawals will find user uptake, we expect the usage and growth of debit cards to remain stable. Debit cards are unlikely to become obsolete as they have a number of other applications besides ATM withdrawals – such as enabling overseas transactions and enabling ATM cash withdrawals when one’s phone is switched off or in a location where mobile internet connectivity is poor, said Sonali Kulkarni.
Cardless cash withdrawal: What does it mean for customers?
According to Sonali Kulkarni, banks will need to spend on upgrading ATM software and creating other payments infrastructure, which could potentially lead to additional fees being levied on customers.