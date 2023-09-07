How to withdraw cash from UPI ATM. Step-by-step guide1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:57 PM IST
UPI ATM: Users can withdraw cash by scanning a QR code with a UPI app
Wondering how India's first UPI ATM which was launched on Tuesday works? Well, it's very simple. This service offers a convenient way for customers to withdraw cash from any ATM that supports UPI-ATM functionality, all without the need for a debit or credit card. Of course, one thing you need to carry is your mobile to complete the cash withdrawal process.
The unique ATM has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India and powered by NCR Corporation
