How to withdraw funds from my PF corpus

I hold two Provident Fund (PF) accounts with a gap in between the jobs. The first job was from 2015 to 2017 and the second from 2020 to 2021. The reason for the gap was that the intermediate job didn’t have any provision for the PF as it was under a fellowship. My present job also has no provision for PF. Now, I have around ₹70,000 in my Universal Account Number (UAN) with two PF accounts. I have tried withdrawing the funds multiple times but to no avail. What would be the best way to withdraw the maximum amount from it as I want to use this sum to pay off my home loan instalments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}