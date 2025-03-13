How to withdraw VPF for home purchase, loan repayment
Summary
- It is a misconception that the voluntary and employee provident funds exist separately. Any contribution above the statutory provident fund (12% of basic pay) is the voluntary provident fund.
NEW DELHI : Mr. A is a risk-averse investor who prefers fixed over market-linked returns. He contributes 12% of his basic salary to the employee provident fund (EPF). The concept of voluntary contribution over and above 12% of basic pay, known as the voluntary provident fund (VPF), appealed to him as it earns the same interest as the EPF. He started investing a good amount of surplus in it in 2019.