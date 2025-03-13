How to withdraw VPF for home purchase, loan repayment

Note that you can withdraw PF only once to purchase or construct a house for which the above formula applies. "Withdrawing it for a second house is possible only if the house is being bought from a central or a state government or a housing agency. You can buy it as an individual or as a member of a cooperative society for housing. In both cases, funds will go to the seller not to the member. The PF membership requirement in the former is five years and three years in the latter," said Kesari.