How Trigger SIPs can affect your investment strategy

“Trigger SIPs goes against the very idea of an SIP. A SIP is meant to encourage investors to invest in a systematic manner by disregarding market movements. An SIP is a behavioural hack to remove fear of investing and to liberate the investor from the folly of trying to time the market. A trigger SIP tries to inculcate an idea that SIPing is not enough and you need to time even your SIPs. I think this is a regressive investment idea though it may be a good marketing idea. We have seen such degradation of the idea of SIP in other forms as well - like for example choosing the “best" day for a SIP in month based on past few years of return data," said Ravi Sarogi, co-founder of Samasthithi Advisors.