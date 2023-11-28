Money
How Unifi Capital is set to navigate the MF universe
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 28 Nov 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Summary
- The relatively unknown Chennai-based firm has seen huge success for its PMS, AIF schemes
Mumbai: The investment landscape in the country is loaded with a bevy of mutual funds, but there is always space for more. And, many asset management companies (AMCs) are lining up to launch more funds, albeit with different investment strategies and themes. The latest to join the bandwagon is Chennai headquartered Unifi Capital. That is not a name many investors are familiar with. The AMC, though, is one of the biggest players in the portfolio management service (PMS) space but has shied away from the limelight so far.
