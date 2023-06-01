How Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is shaping the economy post-withdrawal of 2000 currency notes2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 02:16 PM IST
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has helped accelerate the adoption of digital payments. RBI has announced it will withdraw ₹2,000 denomination banknotes, while citing a report on increased UPI and digital payment use
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has supercharged India’s transition to non-cash payments by facilitating direct payments linked to a bank account. UPI has been a revolution for the entire economy in large part due to rapid adoption by millennials and GenZs. It has accelerated the adoption of digital payments, and made making peer-to-peer payments easier for use cases such as bill splitting and money transfers.
