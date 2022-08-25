How UPI Autopay will help achieving a billion transactions a day in next 5 years

“And now customers are more than happier. They can easily create mandate for their favorite OTT subscription in few steps without any documentation and be assured to never miss their favorite show. They can also create mandate for their post paid mobile connection and be assured that their call never goes barred. And most importantly they can create mandate for their household helpers, who must also be users of UPI, and be assured that their helpers are rewarded on time. This feature is not possible in auto mandate created through net banking or credit card portals. No wonder more and more people are adopting UPI Autopay and their numbers are exponentially increasing," said Gaurav Gunjan, Partner at Gupta Sachdeva & Co., Chartered Accountants.