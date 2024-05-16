Money
How US, UK social security system is unfair for Indians
Aprajita Sharma 7 min read 16 May 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Summary
- Indian workers do not face a level-playing field when it comes to receiving social security benefits in some countries like the US and UK. And it may not get better.
Consider this. An Indian software company sends an IT professional to the US to work on a project. The IT professional works there for three years and moves back to India. If he continues to be on a payroll with the Indian company, he will be contributing a portion of his salary to the employee provident fund (EPF) in India and social security system in the US both. When it is time to return to the home country after three years, he cannot withdraw or transfer his US social security contributions. It will go in vain. Even if you are on a full payroll with a US-based company, you would still not be allowed to withdraw or transfer your contributions to India.
