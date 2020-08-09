Opinion | How waiver or fall in rent may impact your tax liability

In normal times, the rent is fixed at the market rent and, therefore, a landlord may face no difficulty in paying tax on the actual rent receivable. However, where the rent is waived partially, the question is with which figure should the actual rent be compared—the market rent prevalent before the pandemic and the lockdown, or the reduced rental prevalent post the commencement of the pandemic and lockdown? Logically, the comparison has to be done with the lower rentals prevalent post the pandemic and lockdown commencement, for a fair and proper comparison. Therefore, even the reduced rental or rents after partial waiver would be more or less in line with the now prevalent market rentals. Since the comparison is of the annual rent, it does not make any difference whether a few months’ rent is waived or whether there is a reduction in rent for a larger number of months.