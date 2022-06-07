How Waterfield Advisors founder invests her money

Rajan, however, has seen her share of bad investments as well. She bought LIC policies in her early working years, and—like many other insurance policy holders—also forfeited them when she decided to stop paying the premiums. In her very early days of equity investing, she also bought penny stocks on the advice of friends, and those have remained just that over the years. Her personal portfolio’s journey is similar to what most of us have seen—some hits, some missteps but no undue aggression or risk taking. Much of this is likely to reflect in her discussions with clients.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}