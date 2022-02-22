Ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement of a digital rupee backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from the next financial year, CBDC has been the latest buzzword for many of us wondering- what is it and how will it work? For the uninitiated, CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is the legal tender of a particular country as it is issued by the central bank in digital form.

With the govt announcing its proposal to launch a digital rupee very soon, curiosity is high as to how its transaction will take place. Will it be different to UPI Payments or will it be similar to it? Will it be like a money transfer?

Though the govt has not yet revealed the modality, Mint talked to some experts to know how it may unfold in the future.

Vipin Kumar, CEO TechnoloaderPvt. Ltd said launching a digital rupee using blockchain will not be an arduous task for the govt.

“People in India are already amicable with the concept of digital transactions or payments in form of UPI ID and bar code. Presently a great many people are doing digital transactions in their way of living. If the government planning to launch a digital rupee using blockchain; accepting it also will not be an arduous task. Government has to refurbish technical aspects. Only mobile applications desideratum to update and UPI id entail replacement with Wallet address as blockchain works on wallets addresses," said Vipin Kumar.

Digital money, built from blockchain technology will be transferred from one digital wallet to another like other cryptos assets. “One will have to punch in the wallet address of the recipient to transfer the money. It would be as good as today's UPI transactions where the value of money is transferred from one's wallet or bank account to another," Kunal Jagdale, Founder, BitsAir Exchange

We should wait for the SOPs over the digital rupee and denominations in which it will be launched, he added.

The payment via digital currency or rupee will be real-time and Indians can pay overseas in their currency without any need of an intermediary. This would eliminate the time zone difference across the globe.

“As the usage of the Digital Rupee increases, it could also benefit things like cross-border remittances, an environment could be created for interoperability whereby faster real-time remittance occurs," said Kunal Jagdale.

The government has made it clear that digital currency would be exchangeable at par with cash. Payments using CBDCs will reduce settlement risk in the financial system and the need for interbank settlement.

