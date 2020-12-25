How will good wealth manager of future look like?

With this, we will also witness a greater penetration of alternative investment products that will be critical for outcome-oriented portfolios. For example, a Principal Protection and Growth plan (PPG) offers risk mitigation and liquidity with the primary investment in liquid/ money market funds. The subsequent earnings are then invested in Index funds, allowing the investor to benefit from compounding. Over the long-term, the client can benefit from indexation benefits on the liquid funds and pay a nominal rate of tax at 10% on the Index funds (if gains are above ₹1 lakh). Such products could provide a great alternative to traditional fixed income investments as they not only offer capital protection, but greater capital appreciation, in addition to being tax efficient.