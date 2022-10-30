How will I be taxed on my EPF withdrawal?

As per the facts of your case, we understand that you had contributed for two years towards Employee Provident Fund (‘EPF’) maintained by your erstwhile employer with Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (‘EPFO’) as per the provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 (EPF Act). Further, you have not been able to transfer the PF accumulated balance to your current PF account with the new employer (maintained with the EPFO).