How will I be taxed on sale of a joint property? 20 Nov 2022
- LTCG shall be split among the daughters in the proportion of investments made by them at the time of purchase
My two daughters jointly purchased a residential plot in August 2007 within an established housing complex in Rajasthan. I entered into an agreement with my daughters in July 2012 and took the rights of constructing a residential house in that plot at my own expenses. It was also agreed that I would earn any rental income and pay taxes as applicable. The construction was completed in July 2013 and the building was rented out that very month, with a lease agreement duly executed with the tenant.