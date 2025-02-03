How will my annuity be taxed if I live in Portugal on a Golden Visa?
Summary
- Since NPS annuity income is not directly covered by any particular article in the India-Portugal DTAA, it falls under Article 22 – ‘Other Income’.
I applied for Portugal Golden Visa with my children’s education in mind. I was been granted one and now live in Portugal where I have my own business. Since I’m an Indian citizen, how will my NPS annuity be taxed in India? Will it change if I apply for Portuguese citizenship in the future?
-Name withheld on request
You have not mentioned your period of stay, but I assume you have become a non-resident Indian and a resident of Portugal as you run a business there. I also assume you do not spend more than the specified threshold period (120 days/182 days) on your visits to India, and therefore do not become a resident under Indian income tax law. Assuming you are liable to pay tax in Portugal as a resident, you qualify as a tax resident of Portugal under the India-Portugal Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).