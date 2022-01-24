How will my income be taxed if I move to the UK?

If you qualify as “ROR" of India during the relevant FY, salary income received and earned in the UK will be taxable in India. You may claim foreign tax credit in India against India income-tax payable on doubly taxed income for taxes paid in the UK under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the UK. To claim foreign tax credit, you will also need to file Form 67 electronically before the original due date to file income-tax return. Form 67 needs to be supported by a certificate/ statement specifying the nature of income and the amount of tax deducted or paid in the UK. If you qualify as “NR or “RNOR" of India during the relevant FY, salary income received and earned in the UK will not be taxable in India.