How will my salary arrears be taxed in India?

However, since you have returned to India in May 2022, you are likely to be resident but not ordinarily resident in India for tax purposes for FY 2022-23. Please note that residential status must be determined for every financial year. Since you are resident but not ordinarily resident, the income which is earned and received outside India shall not be taxed in India. It may be taxed locally. Where these dues are received in India directly, you may have to see whether these are included in your Form 16 in India and in such a case you may have to pay tax in India on them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}