How will RBI’s decision to hike IMPS limit impact customers?

Adhil Shetty, chief executive, BankBazaar.com, said, “The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) at banks are processed continuously throughout RTGS business hours, which has now been increased to round the clock. Consequently, the settlement time for IMPS has also come down. As the settlement cycles have gone up, the RBI has raised the maximum amount that can be transferred via all channels like internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, etc., to ₹5 lakh against the earlier limit of ₹2 lakh."