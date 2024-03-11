How will rent, MF capital gains be taxed?
Rental income from a jointly owned house is taxable in the hands of the co-owners, in proportion of the investments made by each co-owner towards purchase of the property.
My daughter, who is married to a non-resident Indian (NRI), will be moving to Luxembourg next month on a dependent visa. We, along with my wife, jointly own a house in Noida. My mutual funds (MFs( and fixed deposits (FDs) list my daughter as a nominee. Upon my demise, will the rental income from the house be taxable for my daughter in India? How will the interest from FDs and capital gains from MFs be taxed? As she plans to work in Luxembourg eventually, will her income from rent, interest, and dividends be subject to taxation in both India and Luxembourg?
—Name withheld on request
