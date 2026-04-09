How will the new wage rule impact your April 2026 take-home salary? Use this calculator to find out

Your April 2026 salary might feel smaller. This might be the case without a reduction in your pay. The primary reason is the introduction of new wage rules, which are quietly reshaping how your salary is structured. The goal of these changes is to push more funds into long-term savings while focusing on reducing your monthly take-home pay. With these changes, the government aims to help salaried individuals achieve both consistent growth and long-term economic security.

What is the new wage rule?

From 1 April 2026, the 50% wage rule requires basic pay plus dearness allowance to be at least half of your total CTC. If your basic salary was lower earlier, it must now be increased, thus leading to higher provident fund (PF) deductions and a dip in in-hand salary. If you want to understand the exact impact of these changes, let us look at two simple examples. These examples are elucidated below. Furthermore, you can also check out the following tool: https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker and put your basic salary and Cost-to-Company (CTC) details to get a clear idea of how your monthly salary will change, taking into consideration the new wage rules and regulations.

Example 1: ₹9 lakh CTC

Component Before ( ₹/month) After ( ₹/month) Change Basic Pay ₹ 13,833 ₹ 34,583 + ₹ 20,750 HRA ₹ 7,500 ₹ 7,500 — Special Allowance ₹ 46,174 ₹ 25,424 − ₹ 20,750 Total Gross ₹ 67,507 ₹ 67,507 — EPF Deduction (Employee) ₹ 1,660 ₹ 4,150 + ₹ 2,490 Net Take-Home ₹ 65,647 ₹ 63,157 − ₹ 2,490

Example 2: ₹15 lakh CTC

Component Before ( ₹/month) After ( ₹/month) Change Basic Pay ₹ 22,500 ₹ 56,250 + ₹ 33,750 HRA ₹ 26,000 ₹ 26,000 — Special Allowance ₹ 61,300 ₹ 27,550 − ₹ 33,750 Total Gross ₹ 1,09,800 ₹ 1,09,800 — EPF Deduction (Employee) ₹ 2,700 ₹ 6,750 + ₹ 4,050 Net Take-Home ₹ 1,06,900 ₹ 1,02,850 − ₹ 4,050

In this case, the monthly take-home is reduced by ₹4,050; still, your PF contributions rise by ₹97,200 annually. This helps boost long-term retirement savings and provides an individual with long-term economic security. Further, gratuity also rises substantially due to the higher basic salary.

The bigger picture

It is clear that the immediate impact of these changes is resulting in a lower monthly payout. Still, the long-term economic benefits, a higher amount of savings, larger gratuity payouts and higher PF accumulations are hard to ignore.

5 simple steps to use the calculator effectively

You can visit this link: https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker For automatic analysis, you can upload your current salary details, i.e., salary slips, offer letters, etc. Once uploaded, your results will be reflected when you click ‘Calculate my Impact’ You can also submit your salary details manually and check the results. You can simply get a quick estimate by adding your annual CTC.