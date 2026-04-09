How will the new wage rule impact your April 2026 take-home salary? Use this calculator to find out

April 2026 salary changes under the new wage rule may shrink take-home pay while boosting employees' provident fund savings and long-term financial security.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Apr 2026, 05:16 PM IST
April 2026 salary changes show lower take-home pay and higher provident fund savings under the new wage rules.
April 2026 salary changes show lower take-home pay and higher provident fund savings under the new wage rules.

Table Of Contents

What is the new wage rule?

Example 1: 9 lakh CTC

Example 2: 15 lakh CTC

The bigger picture

5 simple steps to use the calculator effectively

Your April 2026 salary might feel smaller. This might be the case without a reduction in your pay. The primary reason is the introduction of new wage rules, which are quietly reshaping how your salary is structured.

The goal of these changes is to push more funds into long-term savings while focusing on reducing your monthly take-home pay. With these changes, the government aims to help salaried individuals achieve both consistent growth and long-term economic security.

What is the new wage rule?

From 1 April 2026, the 50% wage rule requires basic pay plus dearness allowance to be at least half of your total CTC. If your basic salary was lower earlier, it must now be increased, thus leading to higher provident fund (PF) deductions and a dip in in-hand salary.

If you want to understand the exact impact of these changes, let us look at two simple examples. These examples are elucidated below. Furthermore, you can also check out the following tool: https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker and put your basic salary and Cost-to-Company (CTC) details to get a clear idea of how your monthly salary will change, taking into consideration the new wage rules and regulations.

Example 1: ₹9 lakh CTC

Component

Before ( /month)

After ( /month)

Change

Basic Pay 13,833 34,583+ 20,750
HRA 7,500 7,500
Special Allowance 46,174 25,42420,750
Total Gross 67,507 67,507
EPF Deduction (Employee) 1,660 4,150+ 2,490
Net Take-Home 65,647 63,1572,490

Here, take-home salary drops by 2,490 per month, while annual Provident Fund (PF) savings increase significantly.

Also Read | EPF rules: 5 myths about retirement age, interest, pension you shouldn’t believe

Example 2: ₹15 lakh CTC

Component

Before ( /month)

After ( /month)

Change

Basic Pay 22,500 56,250+ 33,750
HRA 26,000 26,000
Special Allowance 61,300 27,55033,750
Total Gross 1,09,800 1,09,800
EPF Deduction (Employee) 2,700 6,750+ 4,050
Net Take-Home 1,06,900 1,02,8504,050

In this case, the monthly take-home is reduced by 4,050; still, your PF contributions rise by 97,200 annually. This helps boost long-term retirement savings and provides an individual with long-term economic security. Further, gratuity also rises substantially due to the higher basic salary.

The bigger picture

It is clear that the immediate impact of these changes is resulting in a lower monthly payout. Still, the long-term economic benefits, a higher amount of savings, larger gratuity payouts and higher PF accumulations are hard to ignore.

5 simple steps to use the calculator effectively

  1. You can visit this link: https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker
  2. For automatic analysis, you can upload your current salary details, i.e., salary slips, offer letters, etc.
  3. Once uploaded, your results will be reflected when you click ‘Calculate my Impact’
  4. You can also submit your salary details manually and check the results.
  5. You can simply get a quick estimate by adding your annual CTC.
Also Read | PPF, SSY, SCSS, EPF, and Post Office schemes compared for top fixed returns

The shift, hence, is clear; even if an employee gets less in hand today, they can gain much more tomorrow, backed by higher savings.

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