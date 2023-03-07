How women can take charge of their money and personal finance

How women can take charge of their personal finances investments?

No work can be done without the inner desire or the motivation to do it. A lot of women find it cumbersome to find time beyond their office work and domestic responsibilities to take care of their money and financial assets. Lack of motivation in managing for managing money comes from the above two factors as well. But understand that this is one of the lifesaving skills that you need to have. Even if you are a working woman, most probably your income will be lesser than your male counterpart, because of your career break for taking care of family. Women don’t get equal money in inheritance either.