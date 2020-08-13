How work from home may increase tax liability for certain employees

“Incase people have shifted and are working from owned homes, then there is no payment of rent to a landlord, and hence, there is no deduction available. Consequentially, the tax liability of such a person goes up. However, at times such homes are owned by relatives and rent at a fair value is paid to them for use of the house and resources. If such is the case, then deduction for HRA should continue to be received on the basis of such fair rent paid, even to relatives," said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP.