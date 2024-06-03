How would I be taxed for selling cryptocurrency to a resident Indian?
India’s exchange control law is not clear on whether a resident can buy cryptocurrency from a non-resident person on a P2P basis and thereafter credit the sale proceeds to the NRO account of the non-resident
I am living and working in the UAE for the past five years. I do cryptocurrency trading locally and I have cryptocurrency balances in my private wallet. A person in India is asking to buy Ripple and Etherium from me on a P2P basis, and the proceeds will be credited into my NRO (non-resident ordinary) account. Will this transaction attract any tax in India for me?
—Name withheld on request.