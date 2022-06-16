How you can benefit from a home loan interest saver a/c4 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 10:09 PM IST
- With interest rates on loans set to rise, this could be a smart savings option for customers
With the Reserve Bank of India hiking the repo rate by 90 basis points in the course of a little over a month, the equated monthly instalments (EMI) of loans are set to rise. If you are planning to take a home loan, however, there may be some relief at hand. You can consider going for, what is called, a home loan interest saver account or smart loan. Lenders have different names for this product—for instance, it’s called Money Saver Home Loan at ICICI Bank, MaxGain Home Loan at SBI and Home Saver at Standard Chartered Bank. The interest saver account may not, however, work for every home loan borrower.