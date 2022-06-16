How you can benefit from a home loan interest saver a/c

Dhawan sums it up as follows: “If you have the discipline to not keep dipping into the interest saver account, then it works better than pre-payment. Otherwise, the latter may be better." He also emphasizes that one must keep in mind the opportunity cost of the money lying in the interest saver account. For example, if you decide to utilize this money to fund your child’s education, instead of going for an education loan (which attracts higher interest than a home loan), then this may be good use of the money. However, spending it on other things may not be so.