How you can buy precious metals like silver and platinum online

“Silver is held both as a precious metal and for a host of industrial uses, unlike gold, which is widely held as a precious metal for investment purpose. Silver has a smaller market compared with gold in terms of buyers, and hence it reacts faster compared with gold. Investors, therefore, track gold/silver ratio to invest in silver when they find silver is available much cheaper than gold. The recent price rise in silver has lowered the gold/silver ratio to 96 from the record high of 124 with silver rallying nearly 19% in May," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.