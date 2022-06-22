Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  How you can create a 10 crore corpus in just 10 years

How you can create a 10 crore corpus in just 10 years

2 min read . 06:33 AM ISTHarshad Chetanwala

  • For a monthly investment of 1 lakh, your corpus could reach 3.2 crore, and for a monthly investment of 2 lakh, you will be able to accumulate 5.43 crore at the end of 10 years

I am 58 years old. In addition to my debt investments, I would like to create a corpus of 10 crore in the next 10 years. 

I have 5 lakh invested in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, 5 lakh in Axis Bluechip Fund and 2 lakh in UTI Nifty Index Fund. I can save 1 lakh per month and also shift 20 lakh invested in debt funds to equity.

— Name withheld on request

 

To create a corpus of 10 crore in 10 years, you will have to invest 4.05 lakh every month for the coming 10 years, if the returns from your equity portfolio are assumed to be 12% per annum 

If we assume a 10% yearly return, you will have to invest 4.58 lakh per month. The monthly investment also includes the growth of the present corpus of 32 lakh at the same rate. 

Alternatively, you can start investing 1.8 lakh every month and increase systematic investment plan (SIP) amount by 20% every year to achieve your goal assuming a 12% annual return. 

While the information on the monthly investible surplus is not available, if I assume that your monthly investible surplus is 50,000, you will be able to create a corpus of 2.1 crore. 

For a monthly investment of 1 lakh, your corpus could reach 3.2 crore, and for a monthly investment of 2 lakh, you will be able to accumulate 5.43 crore at the end of 10 years. This can help you get some idea of how much you will be able to accumulate depending on your monthly surplus.

 On the portfolio construction, it is better to diversify investment across six to eight funds.

 Along with the existing funds, you can consider funds like Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, Sundaram Large & Mid Cap Fund, SBI or IIFL Focused Equity Fund, and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund. You can restrict the allocation to Kotak Emerging Equity Fund to 10% as this is a mid-cap fund and carries additional risk.

 

Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com.