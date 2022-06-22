How you can create a ₹10 crore corpus in just 10 years
2 min read.06:33 AM ISTHarshad Chetanwala
For a monthly investment of ₹1 lakh, your corpus could reach ₹3.2 crore, and for a monthly investment of ₹2 lakh, you will be able to accumulate ₹5.43 crore at the end of 10 years
I am 58 years old. In addition to my debt investments, I would like to create a corpus of ₹10 crore in the next 10 years.
I have ₹5 lakh invested in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, ₹5 lakh in Axis Bluechip Fund and ₹2 lakh in UTI Nifty Index Fund. I can save ₹1 lakh per month and also shift ₹20 lakh invested in debt funds to equity.
For a monthly investment of ₹1 lakh, your corpus could reach ₹3.2 crore, and for a monthly investment of ₹2 lakh, you will be able to accumulate ₹5.43 crore at the end of 10 years. This can help you get some idea of how much you will be able to accumulate depending on your monthly surplus.
On the portfolio construction, it is better to diversify investment across six to eight funds.
Along with the existing funds, you can consider funds like Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund, Sundaram Large & Mid Cap Fund, SBI or IIFL Focused Equity Fund, and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund. You can restrict the allocation to Kotak Emerging Equity Fund to 10% as this is a mid-cap fund and carries additional risk.
Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com.