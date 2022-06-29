How you can get a ₹1 crore corpus in 10 years with an SIP2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:08 PM IST
- To build a corpus of ₹1 crore in 10 years, you would need to save and invest close to ₹50,000 a month in an aggressive portfolio
Listen to this article
I am 40 years old and want to achieve financial freedom in 10 years. For this, I want to accumulate ₹1 crore corpus through a systematic investment plan (SIP) and can invest ₹30,000 a month. How do I achieve this target? I would like to go with index funds.