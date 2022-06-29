How you can get a 1 crore corpus in 10 years with an SIP

You can choose UTI Nifty Index fund (direct plan). If you would like to invest another ₹1,000, you can go with Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund. This is an aggressive fund that invests in both domestic and international markets (although there is a present moratorium on the latter). This fund will enable you to study the fund manager’s investment style and how they try to beat the benchmarks. As your investment amount grows, you can add to these funds. However, keep the list to around 6 funds in total so that you can manage them efficiently.