How you can get a loan against an insurance policy

Which policies are eligible

A loan can be taken against traditional policies like money back, endowment, or whole-life policies, which offer a surrender value. “As soon as the policies acquire surrender value, they are eligible for policy loans. While insurers can't offer loans against unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) as per regulations, lenders do offer loans against ULIPs, including some who offer loans during the lock-in period," said Satprem Mohanty, co-founder of ValuEnable, an insurtech with a digital-loan-against-policy platform.