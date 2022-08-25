How you can invest to buy a ₹20 lakh house after 5 years2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 12:33 AM IST
- For the home purchase after five years, you may want to use a combination of debt funds and hybrid funds for this purpose
I am 25 years old, single and earn ₹47,000 per month. I have an NPS account where my contribution, and that of my employer, is around ₹10,000 every month. I am also investing ₹8,000 in a systematic investment plan (SIP), all in equity. Do I need to effect any change in my investments since my parents are dependent on me and I am planning to buy a house of around ₹20 lakh after 5 years.