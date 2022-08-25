How you can invest to buy a 20 lakh house after 5 years

Considering your age, the NPS due to its low-cost structure and its ability to save diligently for retirement is a good choice. Additionally, due to your long investment horizon, your use of equity SIPs is also a good idea, as long as you are using a combination of index and actively managed equity funds. For the home purchase after five years, you may want to use a combination of debt funds and hybrid funds for this purpose. Considering that your parents are dependent on you, it is crucial that you create a medical and emergency provision through the use of bank deposits/debt funds as well, in case you have not done so already.