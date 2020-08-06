How you can protect your family’s interests in these uncertain times

Remember that you can alter a will as many times as you want. “It is recommended that the will be revisited every three to five years due to changes in financial status, relationship status, and others," said Lakohtia. But it is a good idea to mention that it is the last will of the testator and any previous versions or codicils (amendments made to the earlier will) are invalid. “It is prudent to refer to previous wills and codicils in the last or current will. But even if it is not, the last will would be considered valid unless proved to be made under suspicious circumstances. Even if the last will is unregistered, it will supersede an earlier registered will," said Dutta.