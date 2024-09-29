How you can retire in Europe with Portugal’s passive income visa

Tax implications

India and Portugal have a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). Speak to a Portugal-qualified chartered accountant to understand the taxation applicable for different types of passive income. For example, if you are getting pension from a National Pension Scheme (NPS) in India, you will get taxed as per Portugal taxation, according to Harshal Bhuta, partner at chartered accountancy firm PR Bhuta & Co. “NPS doesn’t fall under pension income, as defined by DTAA. Hence, it will be considered as ‘other income’, which gets taxed only in Portugal as per DTAA," he says.