How you should blend passive and active investing strategies

Another space which works better with active intervention and greater flexibility are investments in markets that may be less efficient and liquid. For instance, investing in mid-caps beyond, say, the top 100 in the segment or in the small-cap space is best done with greater analysis and research by the fund manager. These segments could be quite illiquid too. “Big inflows or outflows into mid- and small-caps will be difficult to manage. Allocating to stocks or liquidating on the same day as required under a passive strategy may be challenging and lead to price distortions," said Ghelani.