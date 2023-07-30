How you should use AIS to file tax returns

The AIS form specifies that in case of any variation in the TDS and TCS amounts between Form 26AS and AIS, the taxpayer may reply on information in 26AS for the tax returns. In case of any variation between the taxpayer’s financial documents and Form 26AS and AIS or TIS, it is advisable to provide online feedback on the information displayed in AIS, to reconcile the same with the records. In case of deviation in form 26AS from the taxpayer’s records, the deductor may also be informed to make necessary corrections in their filings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}