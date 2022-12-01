How young Indian couples are budgeting for their weddings

Nikita Peer and Riyaz Ahmed, who are getting married on 8 December, and their families were very clear that they would not splurge. “We wanted to have the wedding within Dombivli (Mumbai) where my mother and our relatives stay. Going far would have added to the costs," says Peer. They are spending ₹19 lakh on the wedding, excluding ₹25 lakh spent on Peer’s jewellery. “My mother felt jewellery is like an investment and wanted to give me 300 grams of gold, roughly the same as what was gifted to my sisters on their weddings," says Peer. One-third of this jewellery was bought 10 years ago, while the rest was bought closer to the wedding, she says.