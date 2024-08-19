Money
How young professionals are finding new gigs to diversify their income
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 19 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- From pottery to organizing spaces, young professionals are looking at traditional and innovative ways to make most of their spare time
Legendary investor Warren Buffett famously said, “Never rely on a single source of income." Diversifying income streams can be crucial, especially when a sector goes through a downcycle, providing something to fall back on.
