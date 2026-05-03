How your credit score impacts home loan approval and what score you need for the best deal — Explained

Home loans require lenders to assess creditworthiness, with credit scores significantly influencing approval and interest rates. A score above 750 is ideal, while scores below 700 may lead to higher rates or even rejection. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published3 May 2026, 08:44 AM IST
How your credit score impacts home loan approval and what score you need for the best deal
How your credit score impacts home loan approval and what score you need for the best deal(Pixabay)

A home loan is one of the biggest financial commitments, and lenders carefully evaluate your creditworthiness before offering terms. Among all the factors they consider, an individual's credit score plays a crucial role in determining not just whether your loan gets approved, but also the interest rate, loan amount, and overall deal you are offered.

A credit score can typically range from 300 to 900, which in turn directly impacts home loan eligibility, interest rates, and loan amounts. A score above 750 is generally considered excellent, increasing chances of fast approval and lower interest rates. On the other hand, a low score below 650 may lead to higher interest rates or even rejection of the loan application, according to a report by Crif High Mark, a RBI-licensed credit information company.

What each credit score means

In India, lenders typically refer to credit scores from bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL to assess your creditworthiness before approving a home loan.

As a general benchmark, a score above 750 is considered ideal. At this level, lenders view you as a low-risk borrower, which often means faster approvals, better negotiating power, and access to the lowest interest rates.

If you are in the 700-749 range, it means you are still in decent shape. Though you will still get the loan, the rate offered by banks might be slightly higher, or you may need to push a bit harder to get the best deal.

Also Read | Income tax: How much cash can you deposit to prepay home loan principal?
Also Read | I asked ChatGPT: SIP or home loan prepayment— what's better? The answer was…

Below 700, the situation begins to change more noticeably. Lenders may still approve the loan, but they tend to be more cautious, which can reflect in terms of higher interest rates, a lower sanctioned amount, or additional conditions during approval. Hence, you may not get the best deal.

For most people, a small difference in interest rate may not seem significant. However, since home loans run over years or even decades, even a slight increase of just 0.5% can substantially raise the total repayment amount over the loan tenure as costs keep adding up.

Look beyond the score

Many borrowers focus only on the credit score, but lenders may dive a bit more into your financial decisions. They will also look at your repayment history, the number of active EMIs you are managing, your credit utilisation on cards, and any recent increase in borrowing, as per the report. All of this helps them assess how comfortably you can handle additional debt.

So, even with an excellent score in the 750–760 range, lenders may still raise concerns if your overall borrowing appears stretched. On the other hand, someone just under 750 but with clean repayment history and stable financial profile can still receive a competitive loan offer.

How to improve your credit score before a home loan?

If your score isn't at the desired level, it's worth taking some time to improve it before applying for a home loan, according to the report. Here are a few strategies to consider before applying for a home loan:

  • Check your credit score online: Start by checking your score and credit report online, and if you find any discrepancies or errors, get them corrected immediately. It is crucial to regularly check your credit score, in order to monitor improvements.
  • Clear existing debt: Pay down your outstanding balances, especially on credit cards. A lower credit utilization ratio shows that you're not overly dependent on borrowed money for your regular expenses.
  • Avoid multiple loan applications: Making too many inquiries for seeking a loan can also hurt your credit score. One should apply only when they are confident about their eligibility.
  • Make timely payments: Whether it’s your credit card bill, personal loan, or utility payments, always ensure that you are making payments on time as payment history is one of the strongest influencers of your credit score. Missing even one due date can lower your credit score by several points.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Home LoanCredit ScoreInterest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceHow your credit score impacts home loan approval and what score you need for the best deal — Explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.