How your credit score impacts home loan approval and what score you need for the best deal — Explained

A home loan is one of the biggest financial commitments, and lenders carefully evaluate your creditworthiness before offering terms. Among all the factors they consider, an individual's credit score plays a crucial role in determining not just whether your loan gets approved, but also the interest rate, loan amount, and overall deal you are offered.

A credit score can typically range from 300 to 900, which in turn directly impacts home loan eligibility, interest rates, and loan amounts. A score above 750 is generally considered excellent, increasing chances of fast approval and lower interest rates. On the other hand, a low score below 650 may lead to higher interest rates or even rejection of the loan application, according to a report by Crif High Mark, a RBI-licensed credit information company.

What each credit score means In India, lenders typically refer to credit scores from bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL to assess your creditworthiness before approving a home loan.

As a general benchmark, a score above 750 is considered ideal. At this level, lenders view you as a low-risk borrower, which often means faster approvals, better negotiating power, and access to the lowest interest rates.

If you are in the 700-749 range, it means you are still in decent shape. Though you will still get the loan, the rate offered by banks might be slightly higher, or you may need to push a bit harder to get the best deal.

Below 700, the situation begins to change more noticeably. Lenders may still approve the loan, but they tend to be more cautious, which can reflect in terms of higher interest rates, a lower sanctioned amount, or additional conditions during approval. Hence, you may not get the best deal.

For most people, a small difference in interest rate may not seem significant. However, since home loans run over years or even decades, even a slight increase of just 0.5% can substantially raise the total repayment amount over the loan tenure as costs keep adding up.

Look beyond the score Many borrowers focus only on the credit score, but lenders may dive a bit more into your financial decisions. They will also look at your repayment history, the number of active EMIs you are managing, your credit utilisation on cards, and any recent increase in borrowing, as per the report. All of this helps them assess how comfortably you can handle additional debt.

So, even with an excellent score in the 750–760 range, lenders may still raise concerns if your overall borrowing appears stretched. On the other hand, someone just under 750 but with clean repayment history and stable financial profile can still receive a competitive loan offer.

How to improve your credit score before a home loan? If your score isn't at the desired level, it's worth taking some time to improve it before applying for a home loan, according to the report. Here are a few strategies to consider before applying for a home loan: