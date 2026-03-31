Here's how your in-hand salary changes after 1 April as new Income-Tax Act comes into effect — Check details

The new Income Tax (I-T) Act is set to come into effect tomorrow, on 1 April 2026, with the new financial year 2026-27 and is likely to impact salaried employees, especially under the Old Tax regime.
The new rules provide higher exemptions for an additional four new cities besides increasing allowances for children's education and hostel expenditure, meal cards, gift coupons and conveyance, among others.
Notably, there are no changes in the income tax slabs from 1 April. This is because during Budget 2026, there was no announcement of a change in the income tax slabs under both old and new income tax regimes. In the subsequent notifications of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and Income Tax Rules, 2026, there was also no mention of a change in the tax slabs.
Yes, there is also an increase in taxes for the use of corporate vehicles for work and personal activities. Tax of ₹8,000/month will be applicable on cars with engines up to 1.6 litre; and ₹10,000/month for bigger vehicles under both Old and New Tax regimes.
CA Nitin Kaushik explained, “If your employer provides a 1.8L engine SUV for mixed use, the taxable perquisite value is spiking from roughly ₹2,400 to ₹7,000 per month. Add a chauffeur, and you’re looking at another ₹3,000 monthly hit (up from ₹900). For a senior executive, this simple shift could add over ₹1.2 Lakh to your taxable income annually, effectively canceling out any minor slab benefits.”
Further, the Centre has hiked Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for the equity derivatives segment that will impact futures and options (F&O) traders. This tax is levied on every purchase and sale of securities, such as equity shares, futures and options on recognised stock exchanges.
STT on futures will be increased to 0.05% from 0.02%, and on options transactions will be raised to 0.15% from 0.1%, from 1 April.
And any amount received from the buyback of shares will be taxed as capital gains from 1 April. Further, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” with an effective rate of 22% for corporate promoters and 30% for non-corporate promoters.
The Budget rationalised Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to ease compliance, reduce refund delays, and address confusion among taxpayers, with effect from April.
Further, your take-home salary is also likely to be reduced if the new labour laws come into effect in the new financial year. Under the ‘wages’ section of the four new labour codes brought in by the government, companies will now have to pay at least 50% of your salary as the basic wage component. This means that your provident fund contribution will increase, effectively reducing in-hand salary.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to official Income Tax Department resources before filing their returns.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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