How your investments in NPS are faring

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2019, 08:37 PM IST Livemint

Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds—equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund—of the private-sector NPS

Tnest egg and one such product is the National Pension System (NPS). It is a market-linked, de¬ned-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the fund that you choose. There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to do that is by tracking the returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds—equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund—of the private-sector NPS.

Click here to see enlarged version of graphic


Graphic: Mint
Graphic: Mint
