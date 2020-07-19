How your investments in NPS are faring

How your investments in NPS are faring1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds—equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund—of the private-sector NPS
There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg and one such product is the National Pension System (NPS). It is a market-linked, de¬ned-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the fund that you choose. There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to do that is by tracking the returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds—equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund—of the private-sector NPS.
